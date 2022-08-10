Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,403 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $217,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $260.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

