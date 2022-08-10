Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

