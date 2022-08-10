Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRVA stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 over the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

