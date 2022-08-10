Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 2.9%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.60. 408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 387,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on RXDX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Stories
