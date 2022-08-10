ProPetro Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,395 shares of company stock worth $1,961,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

