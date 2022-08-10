Propy (PRO) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Propy (PRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003247 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $832,151.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00130712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

