ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.80. 1,894,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 103,749,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

