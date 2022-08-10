Prosper Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $781,118.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001805 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

