Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Provence Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 390,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

