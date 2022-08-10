Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 24,892 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,953. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

