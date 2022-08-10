Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PFG traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.60 ($2.36). 647,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,004. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.53. The stock has a market cap of £496.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.20.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “house stock” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

