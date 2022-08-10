Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

