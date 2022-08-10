Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.69 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.