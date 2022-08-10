Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Increased by Analyst

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

BDI stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$256.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.80 million.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

