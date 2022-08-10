Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

