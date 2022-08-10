Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

AMH stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,572. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

