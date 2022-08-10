Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CRA International, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,387. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.