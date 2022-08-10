Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Raised by Oppenheimer

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

