Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $892.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

