Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.
CMLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
