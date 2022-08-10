Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $18.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $20.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $24.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKL stock traded up $18.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,195.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,290.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.01. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,162.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 669.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

