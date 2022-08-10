Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

