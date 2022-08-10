Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

RY traded up C$1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 321,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,887. The firm has a market cap of C$176.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$118.24 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total transaction of C$507,400.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,741.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,637 shares of company stock worth $3,324,992.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.