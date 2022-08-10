Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reduced by Analyst

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Stericycle Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

SRCL traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.