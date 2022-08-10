Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cannae in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cannae Stock Up 2.1 %

CNNE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 492,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.