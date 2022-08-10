Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Lowered by Analyst

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

