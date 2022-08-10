Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The company has a market cap of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.28. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 101,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

