Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $132.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

