Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.24. 31,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,073,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

