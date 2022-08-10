Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

QTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Quanterix Price Performance

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $60.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

