Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $19,905.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,481,550 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

