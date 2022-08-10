Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 12th

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 12th.

Quhuo Stock Performance

Shares of QH stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.39. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

