Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 12th

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 12th.
Quhuo Stock Performance
Shares of QH stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.39. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14.
About Quhuo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quhuo (QH)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.