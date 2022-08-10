Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.10 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rackspace Technology

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

