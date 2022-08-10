Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.