Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769 million to $779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.21 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

