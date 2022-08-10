Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $2.59 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Radicle has a total market cap of $83.77 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00010822 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
