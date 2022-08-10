Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Radware Trading Up 2.0 %

RDWR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Radware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radware Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

