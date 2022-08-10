Rapidz Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (RPZX) traded 122.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $66,052.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapidz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

