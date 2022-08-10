Rarible (RARI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $614,415.00

Rarible (RARI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Rarible has a market cap of $29.57 million and $614,415.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00013676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,438,003 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.