Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $109.69 million and $11.75 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,988 coins and its circulating supply is 127,595,722 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

