RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Edward Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,203.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ROLLP traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.