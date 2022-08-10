RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 over the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

