RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

RealReal Stock Down 4.9 %

RealReal stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in RealReal by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

