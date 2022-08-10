RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. RealReal updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 249,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RealReal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

