Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $778.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $317,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $339,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $682,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

