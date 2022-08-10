Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 11.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.82. 7,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $927,063. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,478 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

