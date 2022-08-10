Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 16,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts
About Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.