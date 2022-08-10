Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 16,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

About Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.