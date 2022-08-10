REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

