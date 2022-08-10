REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.