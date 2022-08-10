REDW Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 1.44% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,326,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,124,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $562,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 12,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

