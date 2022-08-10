REDW Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,774. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

